Peninsula Farm Store owner Melissa San Filippo is hopeful to save animal and pet owners some time and travel with the grand opening of her business, the Peninsula Farm Store, which opened along Bay Avenue in Ocean Park in late July. “We have feed, farm and garden supplies and pet supplies. We try to get locally-made items from small businesses,” said San Filippo, who officially opened July 29.
The store shelves are stocked with a variety of animal and livestock feeds, treats and toys, garden tools, including several locally-made items hand-selected by Filippo. “Some of it is stuff you can’t get anywhere else, like this brand of dog food,” said San Filippo holding a bag of Gentle Giants. “I had to special order this online. It’s something that I’ve had my dogs on for years. It’s one of the first things I brought in.”
“I like stuff that’s cool and locally made,” said San Filippo, who personally endorses several items, including small-batch candles from Portland, hand-made coffee mugs from Seaside and the ‘Grandpa Weeder,’ a garden tool made in Lake Oswego. “I have two of these,” Filippo said regarding the Grandpa Weeder. “They’re so much fun to pull weeds with, they make it easy.”
Peninsula Farm Store owner Melissa San Filippo describes the locally-made items available in her store, including what she considers her ‘favorite cup in the world,’ made by Lindsoe Clayworks in Oregon. “Others must know about his cup!,” she said.
The Peninsula Farm Store is located at 1904 Bay Ave. in Ocean Park, next to Okie’s.
San Filippo embraces natural and organic feeds, and includes a glass display of different livestock feeds and their contents. “People like to see what’s inside,” she said.
Chicken treats and snacks, as seen at the Peninsula Farm Store.
A variety of bee-friendly flower seeds, as seen at the Peninsula Farm Store.
Hand-forged garden tools, made by Red Pig Garden Tools, as seen at the Peninsula Farm Store.
Bird houses and ‘critter’ feed, as seen at the Peninsula Farm Store.
OCEAN PARK — It all started with an after-hours drive in search of chicken feed.
Today, Peninsula Farm Store owner Melissa San Filippo is hopeful to save animal and pet owners some time and travel with the grand opening of her business, the Peninsula Farm Store, which opened along Bay Avenue in Ocean Park in late July.
