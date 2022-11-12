Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Congressional candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, left, listens during a meet and greet session on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Shelburne Hotel in Seaview.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was projected as the winner of the contest for Washington's 3rd Congressional District by several regional and national news outlets on Saturday night, after the counting of most of the remaining ballots in Clark County saw Republican opponent Joe Kent fail to make up any further ground on Perez.

Following the Nov. 12 update, which saw about 15,000 ballots tallied in Clark County and just over 1,000 ballots in Thurston County, Perez led by 4,621 votes over Kent. With just an estimated 12,000 ballots left to tally district-wide — including another 5,000 in Clark County and about 2,400 in Pacific County — news outlets including the Associated Press, Seattle Times, New York Times and NBC called the race for Perez later that evening.

