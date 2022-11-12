Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was projected as the winner of the contest for Washington's 3rd Congressional District by several regional and national news outlets on Saturday night, after the counting of most of the remaining ballots in Clark County saw Republican opponent Joe Kent fail to make up any further ground on Perez.
Following the Nov. 12 update, which saw about 15,000 ballots tallied in Clark County and just over 1,000 ballots in Thurston County, Perez led by 4,621 votes over Kent. With just an estimated 12,000 ballots left to tally district-wide — including another 5,000 in Clark County and about 2,400 in Pacific County — news outlets including the Associated Press, Seattle Times, New York Times and NBC called the race for Perez later that evening.
Perez's campaign itself declared victory following the additional vote tabulations in the district's most populous county, with the candidate saying she was "humbled and honored by the vote of confidence the people of Southwest Washington have put in me and my campaign."
"Right up to the end, far-away pundits and prognosticators said this race couldn't be won," Perez, an auto repair shop owner, said. "They dismissed the possibility that a moderate Democrat focused on prioritizing the needs of this district over partisan point scoring could win in a rural, working class district."
In a social media post on Saturday evening, Kent said his campaign was "making progress" and claimed that 6,000 ballots district-wide still need to be "cured" because of technical issues — such as ballots where the required signature on the outside of the ballot envelope does not match a county's records, or is missing altogether.
"What the media says is irrelevant, [it's] another narrative designed to stop voters from ballot curing [and] to force me to concede — not gonna happen," Kent said, telling supporters to keep their "powder dry" and check their ballots. "We're on the streets ballot curing. The fight goes on while the talking heads talk."
Nate Cohn, the chief political analyst for the New York Times and a Washington state native, called Perez's projected victory the biggest upset in any U.S. House of Representatives race thus far nationwide.
The race for the seat became more competitive following incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's loss in the August primary election. Herrera Beutler drew the ire of many Republican Party voters following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and did not receive enough support to advance past the top-two primary.
As Perez alluded to in her statement, the race did not receive considerable attention nationally by election handicappers or party leaders. Only in the dying weeks of the campaign did either national party make a contribution in the contest, as House Majority PAC, the Super PAC for House Democrats, put $150,000 toward a television ad to support Perez.
In a Saturday evening statement, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of House Democrats, congratulated Perez on her victory and called her "a fierce advocate for rural communities like the one she calls home."
"Marie will be a critical voice in Congress as she fights to support small businesses, expand career and technical education, and stand up against special interests," Maloney said.
Ballots will continue to be reported on Monday, Nov. 14, including in Pacific County where Perez currently leads Kent with over 52% of the vote. The Observer will have additional coverage of this and other local races in its Nov. 16 print issue.
