Ilwaco sophomore Korbyn Tucker takes the leap into Black Lake during the 11th annual Polar Plunge.
Ilwaco sophomore Korbyn Tucker emerges from the frigid water after participating in the 11th annual Polar Plunge at Black Lake.
The frigid waters of Black Lake served as the site for the 11th annual Polar Plunge Saturday, Jan. 21, the yearly fundraiser for the Ilwaco music program.
Keowah Ayall is greeted with a towel after completing the polar plunge at Black Lake.
Three people bravely took the leap into the lake, each raising donations for their effort, including Korbyn Tucker, Dawn Bell and Keowah Ayall, pictured.
"When I jumped in it took my breath away," Ayall said afterward.
"It was really cold, my whole body is tingly and numb."
Keowah Ayall and Dawn Bell return to dry land after participating in the 11th annual Polar Plunge Saturday, Jan. 21 at Black Lake.
"In our culture we think of it as a cleansing, so it's something good to participate in," Ayall said.
Participants gather for the 11th annual Polar Plunge at Black Lake last Saturday.
Ducks gather for a front row view of the polar plunge at Black Lake.
Three people bravely took the leap into the lake, each raising donations for their effort, including Ilwaco sophomore Korbyn Tucker, pictured, who raised $300.
Ilwaco sophomore Korbyn Tucker walks back after participating in the 11th annual Polar Plunge at Black Lake.
Keowah Ayall pauses for a moment before taking the plunge at Black Lake.
Keowah Ayall and Dawn Bell jumped together during the 11th annual Polar Plunge Saturday, Jan. 21 at Black Lake.
Keowah Ayall is assisted from the water after participating in the 11th annual Polar Plunge at Black Lake last weekend.
The frigid waters of Black Lake served as the site for the 11th annual Polar Plunge last Saturday, Jan. 21, a yearly school fundraiser for the Ilwaco music program. Three people bravely took the leap into the lake, each raising donations for their effort, including Ilwaco sophomore Korbyn Tucker, who raised $300. Other participants included Keowah Ayall and Dawn Bell.
Conditions were ideal for the occasion, with an air temperatures hovering in low 40s, whipping wind and intermittent bouts of heavy rain. Participants slowly walked the wooden dock to their awaiting fate in the frigid lake water, estimated to be an icy 48 degrees by Jeff Chabot, a member of the South Pacific County Search and Technical Rescue on hand for safety support. Each paused before taking the plunge, taking a moment for a deep breath and (presumably) a moment of reconsideration.
"When I jumped in it took my breath away," Ayall said afterward.
"It was really cold, my whole body is tingly and numb. In our culture we think of it as a cleansing, so it's something good to participate in."
Funds raised during the event will benefit the Ilwaco Music program, including a jazz band trip to Reno for the University of Nevada Jazz Festival in April.
