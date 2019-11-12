NAHCOTTA — It was a gathering of Great Danes for a great cause.
On Sunday, Nov. 11 peninsula residents assembled at the Port of Peninsula for a lighthearted fundraising photo opportunity featuring their furry, four-legged companions.
The “Great Danes of the Peninsula” photo featured five dogs and trio of pet owners from across the Peninsula.
Among the participants were husband and wife Alissa and Vince Stevens, who brought along three great Danes including Molly, Clementine and Cameo. Keith Schwartz brought two more named Panda and Teacup to round out the photo.
The free event was organized by the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce. Donations were accepted to benefit the upcoming Community Tree Lighting Ceremony and Santa’s Workshop at the port as well as the 2020 Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade.
