ILWACO — Should the Port of Ilwaco allow residential properties on its commercial strip?
Ilwaco City Council decided the port should do so, at its March 25 meeting. Councilors approved a residential permit application at the port.
The council also gave the go-ahead for a streets improvement project in the Vandalia neighborhood.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 8. The meeting will include a public hearing on repealing a city ordinance to allow the city’s adoption of a development fee schedule.
Council meetings are held at the city’s community room, 158 First Ave. N. The public is welcome to attend.
Port of Ilwaco proposed residence
Ilwaco resident Jeff McPhail applied for a permit to construct a single-family residence on property he owns at the Port of Ilwaco. After discussing the proposal and hearing from the public, councilors approved the permit.
The property is zoned in an industrial area on the east side of Robert Gray Drive. McPhail said he’d live in the 20’x40’ home.
“The design of this project is compatible with authorized residential and commercial uses in the area,” McPhail said. “The design is unimposing and consistent with a commercial port area and in keeping with other buildings in the area.”
Before the council’s decision, the city’s planning commission recommended the council’s approval of the application in a 3-1 vote.
At the commission’s meeting, Kim Patten, who works for the Washington State University Extension Office of Commercial Agriculture and Aquaculture, said the property’s best use would be for a residence.
“This would be the highest and best use of that site as opposed to a vacant lot,” Patten said. “It would improve the overall value of the property, the area and the city of Ilwaco.”
Before the council’s decision, Ilwaco resident Chris Jacobsen said McPhail has contributed to the community in many ways.
“The benefit that this provides is having a person like Jeff in our community,” Jacobsen said.
In a letter, Port of Ilwaco Manager Guy Glenn Jr. asked the council to not approve the permit.
“The port continues to discourage a residential use in the industrial zoned area at the west end of our marina,” Glenn said. “Our commission believes this area is not conducive to residential development. Our community relies on the businesses and jobs related to these industries located at the port.”
In a letter to the city’s planning commission, Glenn noted the residence would be within 500 feet of three commercial seafood businesses.
“There is a reason this area is zoned industrial,” Glenn said. “Water-oriented use related to commercial seafood and industrial activity is essential for sustaining our working waterfront and local economy.
Dale Beasley, president of the Columbia River Crab Fisherman’s Association, also addressed the council via letter.
“Industrial should stay industrial; commercial, commercial; and residential, residential,” Beasley said. “We certainly do not want industrial/commercial in residential areas of the city.”
The residence would be near excessive noise all day and be subject to bright crab lights throughout the night, Beasley said. He also said the residence would pose a public safety issue because the home would back into traffic.
“This is another step to making this a future precedent, breaking down our city’s zones that are currently under fire from others wishing to invade residential areas with commercial ventures,” Beasley said.
McPhail spoke to the port’s concerns.
“I’m a supporter of the port,” McPhail said. “This will be a minimum residential use in a low-impact use on this property. This use is reasonable and will be maintained well.”
After the decision was made, Mayor Gary Forner told McPhail he was looking forward to seeing McPhail’s house at the port.
Vandalia improvements
Councilors approved an agreement between the city and the state’s Transportation Improvement Board. The board awarded the city with a $14,785 project grant to rehabilitate part of the Vandalia neighborhood.
The city will match the board’s funding, using $14,785 from the city’s 2019 street fund. City councilors will need to approve a budget amendment before the funds are used.
Councilor Matt Lessnau questioned why the council hadn’t budgeted for the project, despite knowing it was coming up.
“Vandalia needs a lot of work, this would definitely help,” Forner said. “It’s a pretty good deal.”
Ocean Beach School District capital levy
OBSD Superintendent Scott Fenter presented councilors with information on the district’s proposed capital levy. The levy focuses on six measures relating to school safety: single-point entry buildings, hiring a resource officer, and installing an alarm system, cameras, fencing and a portable classroom.
“Capital levy funds will bridge the gap between the state of Washington’s funds and the important safety and growth needs of Ocean Beach students,” Fenter said.
The five-year levy will replace the district’s expiring levy. Voters will determine the levy’s fate through an April 23 special election.
The district improvements were recommended by a study through the Safe Schools Initiative. The proposed $2.5 million levy would last five years, costing residents about $0.25 per $1,000. After the levy’s first year, capital levy taxes will reduce to about one-half of the current levy’s rate.
“The important safety and security upgrades will address longstanding needs and will bring schools up to current safety and security standards,” Fenter said.
Fenter will stay with the school district for the 2019-2020 school year as a consultant to incoming superintendent Amy Huntley.
Other council news
Sahalee neighborhood: Sahalee neighborhood houses aren’t numbered properly, which has caused problems for the Ilwaco Fire Department, said Chief Tom WIlliams. The numbering issue is because of Ilwaco city code, said Ilwaco Planning Commission Chair Jon Chambreau. Chambreau encouraged the council to review and remove the city’s code.
“There’s no reason for house numbering to be a code,” Chambreau said.
Steed House: The city’s Steed House, which was purchased in 2007, was another of Williams’ concerns. He said the house has been vacant for 11 years and hasn’t had heat turned on inside.
“It’s not looking too good,” Williams said. “There’s a couple projects which we can see what to do.”
Fishing derby: Ilwaco City Clerk Stephanie Davis said the city is preparing for its 27th annual Black Lake Fishing Derby, held on April 27. Participation is free and includes breakfast and lunch. Pacific Transit may provide free transportation on the Peninsula, Davis said.
