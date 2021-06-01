LONG BEACH — Roughly two-dozen people gathered and waved signs calling to ‘unmask the children’ Friday afternoon near downtown Long Beach.
The gathering, at the intersection of Sid Snyder Dr. and Pacific Ave., included local parents, students and one politician each carrying signs in solidarity seeking to rescind mask mandates.
“This is about family choice,” said state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, holding a sign that said ‘Stop The Insanity’. Walsh was flanked by concerned parents and community members who felt the mask mandates have caused more harm than good, particularly involving local school-age students.
“Families should be in control of their kids’ health decisions,” Walsh continued.
“We need to keep that control and keep those choices as local as possible, and nothing is more local than a family. I think that’s where the decision needs to be made.”
Standing alongside Walsh was a local couple concerned about the impact mask requirements have had on the development of their 13-year-old daughter with special needs.
“Her emotional IQ is never going to develop with a mask. She’s never going to be able to understand what’s going on around her if she can’t pick up facial cues. Her development has basically stopped. I never mask her ever,” said Moe Mcleod, of Ilwaco.
“We don’t want our children masked. Period. End of story.”
