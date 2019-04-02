PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific County Utility District No. 2 is hosting a poster contest for children aged 5 to 12. Poster designs should show what saving energy looks like to the child.
Winning posters will be chosen for the PUD calendar, and possible marketing material. The child’s name will be published alongside the poster.
Entries are due to a PUD office by May 2. Poster paper, contest rules and an idea page are available at PUD offices.
Possible poster ideas could show lights being turned off in an empty room, reading a book instead of watching television, keeping showers short, unplugging devices and chargers, and keeping the refrigerator door closed.
Children are limited to one entry. Entries should include their name, age and city on the backside of the poster.
Posters will be judged by the energy saving methods shown, and neatness, legibility and originality. Copyrighted characters like Mickey Mouse shouldn’t be used.
Questions about the contest can be directed to kaylac@pacificpud.org or 360-942-2411.
