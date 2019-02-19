PACIFIC COUNTY — County residents may be eligible for electricity bill discounts.
Pacific County Public Utility District meets monthly at 1 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays. The first meeting of the month is held in Raymond at 405 Duryea Street, while the second is held in Long Beach at 9610 Sandridge Road.
PUD commissioners include Mike Swanson, Debbie Oakes and Dick Anderson. Each commissioner represents a different part of the county. Oakes’ district is the Long Beach Peninsula. Swanson represents the rest of south Pacific County, and Anderson represents the north.
The county’s PUD was established in 1936 and has since provided electricity to county residents. It is the county’s largest power supplier, with over 17,000 customers.
Warm Heart Program
The PUD’s Warm Heart Program helps low-income residents pay their electric bill. Throughout the year, the program collects donations from customers which in turn support residents in need.
“Once again, the days are getting colder and the heating bills will be going up as homes are heated for the winter months,” states the PUD. “Project Warm Heart is an emergency program for households who have not qualified for energy assistance available through other agencies and are in a crisis.”
The program served 142 customers in 2018 through $30,034.96 in donations. Customers can donate to the program when they pay their bill, either online or by check. One-time donations are also accepted.
“Just think, a dollar from each ratepayer would produce $15,000 for the program. All monies collected go directly to help the less fortunate in Pacific County,” states the PUD.
$10 bill credit
Later this winter, the PUD will offer another program for its customers. Those who sign up for paperless billing and electronic payments will be eligible for a one-time $10 bill credit. Customers need to contact their local PUD office to receive the credit.
Customers can sign up for online billing and payments online or in person at their local PUD office.
If a customer cancels their online payments or billing within a year, they will be charged $10.
Other discounts
The PUD also has discounts for senior citizens and disabled citizens. In addition, the PUD offers budget plans for customers on fixed incomes. To learn if you qualify for any of the PUD’s programs, contact your local PUD office.
More information about the county’s PUD is available at www.pacificpud.org. The PUD’s Long Beach branch can be reached at 360-642-3191; Naselle at 360-484-7454; and Raymond at 360-942-2411.
