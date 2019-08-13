RAYMOND — A Raymond resident is charged with possession of child pornography. Stanley Woods, 74, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Woods is currently held in the Pacific County Jail with a $250,000 bond. His case has yet to be scheduled for a trial, as he was booked into jail on Aug. 9.
Woods and his wife separated in February after he was accused of sexually assaulting a family member.
Woods allegedly never denied the accusation when questioned by his wife, according to court documents. He moved out of their home after she asked him to. While he packed his belongings, he allegedly focused on items such as cords from computers which his wife found suspicious.
The wife gathered up Woods’ devices, on which she allegedly found images of child pornography. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators allegedly found at least 10 illegal images on Woods’ devices.
Browser history searches allegedly indicate Woods specifically was looking for images of children and teens, according to court documents.
