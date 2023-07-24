This Monday, the first rainy day in months, Peninsula Saddle Club riders practice their routine ahead of the 76th annual Long Beach Rodeo on Monday, July 24, in Long Beach. Pictured left to right: Marlee Hughes, Lyndsay Gray and Evalyn Rice.
Peninsula Saddle Club members practice their routine Monday, July 24, at the rodeo grounds in Long Beach. Pictured left to right: Marlee Hughes, Analise Petry, Alexis Ahlers, Evalyn Rice and Lyndsay Gray.
Peninsula Saddle Club members practice their routine at the rodeo grounds on Monday, July 24, in Long Beach. Pictured left to right: Marlee Hughes, Analisa Petry, Sarah Frank, Alexis Ahlers, Evalyn Rice and Lyndsay Gray.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
Peninsula Saddle Club riders, led by Alexis Ahlers, practice getting as close to the rail as possible ahead of the 76th annual Long Beach Rodeo on Monday, July 24, in Long Beach.
Marlee Hughes reaches for her flag during practice ahead of the Long Beach Rodeo. More photos at ChinookObserver.com
Peninsula Saddle Club instructor Zara Ahlers gives instructions during a rainy practice Monday, July 24, in Long Beach.
Analisa Petry practices her routine Monday, July 24, ahead of the Long Beach Rodeo.
Peninsula Saddle Club instructor Zara Ahlers looks on as riders fall into formation during a practice Monday, July 24, in Long Beach.
Peninsula Saddle Club rider Evalyn Rice practices ahead of the 76th annual Long Beach Rodeo on Monday, July 24, in Long Beach.
Member of the Peninsula Saddle Club enter the arena to practice their routine Monday, July 24, in Long Beach.
Evalyn Rice and Sarah Frank, following behind, fall into formation during practice ahead of the 76th annual Long Beach Rodeo.
Lyndsay Gray practices her routine Monday, July 24, ahead of the Long Beach Rodeo.
Alexis Ahlers practices her routine Monday, July 24, ahead of the Long Beach Rodeo.
Peninsula Saddle Club members practice their routine Monday, July 24, in Long Beach.
