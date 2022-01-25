PENINSULA — Grab your shovel and get your favorite razor clam recipe ready, the next round of recreational razor clamming will re-open this weekend along the Long Beach Peninsula.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved five days of digs locally from Saturday, Jan. 29 through Wednesday, Feb. 2. The final day of approved digs (Thursday, Feb. 3) however, doesn’t include Long Beach.
“We have had some really good digging opportunity to start the new year and are excited to be able to finish out January on some really good minus tides,” said Zach Forster, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist, in a press release last week.
Diggers are reminded that the daily limit has reverted to the standard 15 razor clams. Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
Shellfish managers confirmed the following digs during evening low tides will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington State Department of Health showed razor clams were safe to eat:
- Jan. 29, Saturday, 4:30 P.M.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Jan. 30, Sunday, 5:21 P.M.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Copalis
- Jan. 31, Monday, 6:08 P.M.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach
- Feb. 1, Tuesday, 6:52 P.M.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Feb. 2, Wednesday, 7:34 P.M.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Feb. 3, Thursday, 8:13 P.M.; -0.7 feet; Copalis
Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Diggers should also continue to respect coastal communities and residents by following local and state health guidelines.The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. The early part of the outgoing tides on Jan. 29-30 will occur just before sunset, a rare occurrence during the winter season. No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license or a Fish Washington license, are available from WDFW’s licensing website at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities for this razor clam season.
To learn more about razor clam abundance, population densities at various beaches, and how seasons are set, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams#management.
