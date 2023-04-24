ILWACO — A four-year-old fishergirl from Astoria caught the heaviest total while a 12-year-old from Ocean Park landed the biggest lunker.
The 29th annual Black Lake Fishing Derby drew hundreds of enthusiastic young anglers last weekend to Ilwaco, where bright fishing futures and family memories were made.
Macy Woodby, 12, of Ocean Park, caught the biggest fish of the derby, a 5.85-pound monster steelhead that stretched 26 inches — a half foot further than the next closest fish.
Ripley Pierce, 4, of Astoria had the highest combined weight (aggregate) with four fish weighing 12.85 pounds total.
Both Macy and Ripley were awarded prizes that included fishing gear and a free charter-fishing trip.
Big fish, little anglers
Thousands of trout, including some ‘jumbos’ exceeding four pounds, were planted in the lake in the days leading up to the derby by WDFW.
“We put about 4,000 trout in here last week,” said WDFW district biologist Curt Holt as he observed the action early Saturday near the west side of the lake.
“About 1,000 came from Ilwaco, they purchased them from Nisqually (Trout Farm). The average weight of the jumbos, which were a couple hundred, was about three pounds each. They’re a little bit smaller than normal. Previously we had those fish raised at the Naselle Youth Hatchery, but since the camp was closed, we started raising them out in Nemah. We’re raising more but they’re a little bit smaller than normal. On the coast, with the colder temperatures, the fish we’re raising now are about half a pound smaller than normal.”
The derby started at 7 a.m., with the official weigh-in occurring roughly three hours later.
Despite the cool and drizzly weather, turnout was strong — more than double the 75 participants in 2022.
“It looks like about 200 people registered so far,” Holt said.
“Fishing has slowed down, probably has to do with the cooler water temperatures and barometric pressure, but that’s fishing. A couple hours from now they could be biting.”
Approximately 150 free fishing rod combos, courtesy of Spawn Fly Fish and a partnership with Klineline Kids Fishing, were given out during the event, as well as numerous other prizes presented during a raffle.
The Black Lake Fishing Derby, which will mark 30 years next spring, is among a dwindling number of small town, opening-day trout derbies.
“It shows the importance of having local derbies like this; just look at the draw, 200 kids out here fishing — that’s amazing,” Holt said.
“It’s a great family event, and shows the power that these derbies have, otherwise we would have half a dozen anglers out here.”
Derby winners
Macy Woodby, 12, of Ocean Park, caught the biggest fish of the derby, a 5.85-pound Steelhead that stretched 26 inches — a half foot further than the next closest fish. Macy recalled how hard the steelhead fought, including going aerial a couple times, declaring it her ‘biggest inland fish,’ but not her best catch overall.
“I’ve caught tuna before,” the seasoned fisherwoman replied.
Ripley Pierce, 4, of Astoria, caught the heaviest aggregate/combined total (12.85 pounds) while fishing in a canoe with her father, Cameron. Ripley also caught the biggest fish of her age group — a 4.5-pound whopper — along with three other sizable trout in the first hour of the tournament.
“We were done by 7:45,” added her proud father, Cameron, as he helped Ripley hoist the heavy fish for a photo.
Peyton Smith, 9, of Ilwaco, caught the biggest fish in the 7-10 age group with a monster 5.7-pound trout, winning first-place and a free charter fishing trip, which he graciously donated to the runner up, Abi Cone.
The derby competition was stiff, with numerous skiffs, canoes and rafts trolling around the lake as other anglers lined the banks and docks. But the camaraderie was also contagious.
Jason Birrer, 44, of Surfside, was among a small army of volunteers assisting with the event. Birrer, a commercial fishermen, helped several kids land their catch by wading into the water with a nylon net.
“I’ve fished all my life, so I figured I would help the kids out,” Birrer said.
“I just like to see them smile.”
More fish coming
The Black Lake Fishing Derby is the only Pacific County derby held on the opening day of trout season (Saturday, April 23), but more are scheduled in the coming weeks.
“The next one will be in about a month in Ocean Shores on Duck Lake, and it will draw a couple hundred kids as well,” Holt said.
“We used to have these at all of our lakes, but unfortunately volunteers have dropped off,” Holt said, crediting the impressive community support behind the Ilwaco-based derby.
Holt stressed that more Pacific County fish stockings will occur in the coming weeks, with a complete list of trout plantings available at: www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants.
“Besides the fish plants at Black Lake, we put a couple thousand fish in Loomis Lake, Western and Snag Lake, along with some jumbos,” Holt said
The Cases and South Bend Mill Pond will also receive more fish.
“It’s not just for the opening-day trout fishery, we put fish out here for Spring Break as well. Then we’ll have another couple plants in a couple weeks, including Memorial Day and the free-fishing weekend (June 10-11). There’s more fish coming,” Holt said.
Derby Winners
Age Group 0-6
1st place: Ripley Pierce, age 4, 4.6 pounds (19”), fishing trip winner
2nd place: Ethan Peterson, age 6, 4.5 pounds (19”)
3rd place: Oscar Williams, age 6, 4.1 pounds (20”)
Age Group 7-10
1st place: Peyton Smith, age 9, 5.7 pounds (20”)
2nd place: Abi Cone, age 9, 5.4 pounds (20.5”)
3rd place: Serenity Kaldenberg, age 7, 5.2 pounds (20”)
Age Group 11-14
1st place: Macy Woodby, age 12, 5.85 pounds (26”)
2nd place: Josh Kaino, age 11, 4.85 pounds (21”)
3rd place: Madelyn Miller, age 13, 2.65 pounds (14.5”)
Aggregate
1st place: Ripley Pierce, age 4, 12.85 pounds
2nd place: Serenity Kaldenberg, age 7, 11.25 pounds
3rd place: Sophia Williams, age 10, 8.55 pounds
