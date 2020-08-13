LONG BEACH — What do you call three people riding horses through the McDonald’s drive-thru?
Wednesday in Long Beach apparently.
Around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 12 Kaysen Bravo, 10, Zaylee Bravo, 12, and Kayleigh Nielsen, 18, rode their horses through the fast food drive-thru for an ice cream cone.
The spectacle caught the attention of passing traffic on Pacific Highway, including one man pulled over to record the site on his phone.
The girls, sitting atop their horses named Drifter, Dancer and Mariposa, were sandwiched between a Kia compact car and a Jeep as they each casually ordered ice cream and continued on their way back to a campground where they were staying. The trio said they brought the horses down with family from Yelm.
“We wanted to visit the longest beach in the world,” Nielsen said.
It was the first time through the drive-thru experience atop a horse for Nielsen, but not for the Bravo sisters, who said they had come for ice cream with their horses before.
