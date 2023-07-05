On Tuesday, July 4, Seaview hosted their 12th annual Fourth of July Parade, where dozens of participants decked in red, white and blue met at 34th street before marching north through the Seaview community, officially kicking off Independence Day.
As the Fourth of July fun unfurled, local fire departments were busy preventing the fun from becoming catastrophe as they contained several grass fires, including along the Seaview and Bolstad approaches.
Sparks fly as Fourth of July revelers walk the beach near Bolstad on Tuesday, July 4 in Long Beach.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Sean Sturtevant shoots a Roman-candle style firework in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Fireworks explode over Long Beach during the Independence Day celebration.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Sparks fly as Fourth of July revelers party into the night.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Rizza Solberg, 5, waves an American flag during the Independence Day weekend celebration in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Guy Steele, of Chehalis, navigates through the Fourth of July fun with Shiloh, 6, on his shoulders.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Wallace family from Saint Helens enjoy the fireworks from atop their truck July 4 in Long Beach. Pictured left to right: Christina, Malakai, Weston and Nate.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Vancouver residents Michael Lanz and Mimi Rasouli pause for a photo during the Fourth of July celebration.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Gage Papin, 4, shows off his ‘CamoCrackers,’ a type of fuseless firecracker, on Saturday, July 1, at the Port of Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Fourth of July revelers celebrate on the beach as the sun begins to set on July 4.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Fourth of July weekend festivities kicked off Saturday night in Ilwaco, where hundreds lined the waterfront with blankets and chairs for a professional show that delighted for nearly 30 minutes.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Fireworks explode over the Port of Ilwaco marina.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Fireworks explode over the Port of Ilwaco marina.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Downtown Long Beach bustled with foot traffic over the long Fourth of July holiday.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Fireworks explode over Long Beach during the Independence Day celebration.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Bolstad beach approach served as ground zero for the Independence Day revelry.
