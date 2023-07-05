LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The smoke, sparks and booming sounds of fireworks have ebbed after several days of Fourth of July action along the Long Beach Peninsula.

Thousands descended to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day earlier this week on peninsula sands, culminating with colossal crowds and warlike noise on Tuesday, July 4.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.