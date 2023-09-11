John Marugg, driving a 1978 Dodge Magnum XE, finished first place event. In Rod Run tradition, the 1978 Dodge will be immortalized on Slow Drag shirts designed by artist Don Nisbett for the event next year.
A setting sun silhouettes a driver as they cruise through downtown Long Beach in a rat rod during the 39th annual Rod Run.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
The three-day event, presented and hosted at Beach Barons Field in Ocean Park, kicked off Friday evening in Ilwaco, where hundreds lined Howerton Avenue in anticipation for the Slow Drag, pictured.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Contestants pull up to the starting line for the Slow Drag held Friday, Sept. 8 in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Harper Johnson, 2, was among the youngest attendees at the Slow Drag in her own ride.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
Woodinville residents Stan and Pam Pauley pose for a picture next to their 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air at Beach Barons Field during Rod Run in Ocean Park.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Rod Run attendees cheer as the rumbling engine of the Reaper funny car approaches Saturday, Sept. 9 in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
John Marugg, driving a 1978 Dodge Magnum XE, finished first place event. In Rod Run tradition, the 1978 Dodge will be immortalized on Slow Drag shirts designed by artist Don Nisbett for the event next year.
LUKE WHITAKER
Rod Run attendees packed downtown Long Beach on Friday evening in anticipation of the evening cruise.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Rod Run attendees fill the Bostad and Pacific Ave. intersection Saturday, Sept. 9 in Long Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A classic Rainier Beer truck navigates through downtown Long Beach during Rod Run.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Slow Drag contestants line up before the start of the race Friday, Sept. 8 in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Hundreds lined Howerton Avenue on Friday, Sept. 8 in anticipation of the Slow Drag.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Vintage rat rods to contemporary sports cars were on display during the 39th annual Rod Run.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Rod Run attendees walk among an ocean of classic cars during the 39th annual Rod Run at Beach Barons Field in Ocean Park.
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The echo of rumbling engines and lingering aromas of burnt rubber and exhaust have faded following three days of fuel-injected fun that marked the successful conclusion of the Long Beach Peninsula’s summer visitor season.
Classic car aficionados from across the Pacific Northwest converged on the peninsula for the 39th annual Rod Run last Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.