LONG BEACH — More than 40 archers of all ages descended upon the peninsula for a 3D trophy shoot, held Saturday and Sunday at the Bear River Archers range in Long Beach.

The roughly 30-acre course near Lone Fir Cemetery offered 36 targets, including bear, elk and turkeys, with points awarded based upon accuracy in hitting vital organs. After two days of competitive shooting, Roger Hodges, of Naselle, was first-place winner in the Hunter class, which featured the adult archers.

