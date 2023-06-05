Webster Peitsch, 5, of Knappa, unleashes a heave in the shot put event during the All-Comers Meet on Monday, June 5 in Ilwaco. “Well I like all of them,” Webster said when asked his favorite event, adding that he was participating in the shot put for the second year.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Quincy Moore high-fives her mom, Madeline, after competing in the baseball throw during the All-Comers Meet on Monday, June 5 in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
“I got first place in the disc toss,” beamed Tucker Darr, 9, of Seaview, as he presented a first-place ribbon to his dad, Dustin.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Left to right: Webster Peitsch, Paxton Bell, Amelia Nesbitt, and Max Harrell compete in a running event during the All-Comers Meet on Monday, June 5 at Ilwaco High School.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Edwin Knick IV, 2, of Ilwaco, receives some help from dad, Edwin Knick III, during the shot put event during the All-Comers Meet on Monday, June 5 in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Archer and Maeva Lessnau await their turn as their father, Matt, looks on during a sprinting event at the All-Comers Meet on Monday, June 5 in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Rilan Frank receives some guidance from his brother, Owen Frank, on right, as they participate in the long jump.
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco freshman Nora Soule high-fives Nora P. before the start of the race during the All-Comers Meet.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Henry P. competes in a long-distance running event during the All-Comers Meet.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Quincy Moore takes a running start in the long jump event.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Quincy Moore competes in the long jump during the All-Comers Meet on Monday, June 5 in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Quincy Moore participates in the long jump event during the All-Comers Meet on Monday, June 5 in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Paxton Bell completes in long jump Monday, June 5 at the All-Comers Meet in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Paxton Bell takes flight in the long jump.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Others look on as Max Harrell takes his turn in the long jump.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Kelly Knick assists her granddaughter, Avery Harrell, in the long jump.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Hadley Darr participates in the long jump.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Max Harrell and Amelia Nesbitt share a laugh before the baseball toss.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore Wade Smith demonstrated before the baseball throw event.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Rilan Frank participates in the baseball throw event.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Tucker Darr awaits his turn in the baseball throw event.
LUKE WHITTAKRE
At the conclusion of each meet, the competitors received ribbons for placing in the top five for their respective age group.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Bridget Binion, center, is pictured before the start of the 100-meter race.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco freshman Nora Soule and sophomore Wade Smith prepare to race in the 100 meter during the All-Comers Meet.
