Bert Adams has helped organize the Sandsations event in Long Beach since 1996, one of 17 such events around the US. Among his favorite tall tales is telling curious attendees that aardvark snot — mixed at a 250-to-1 ratio with water — is the secret ingredient for making the sand stick together.
Sansations attendees admire the sand sculptures on the beach created by artists on Saturday, July 23 in Long Beach.
Eric Hawley, 53, of Tacoma, works on a sand sculpture at Sandsations.
'Jurrasic Beach' won first place in the Masters Division during the Sandsations event in Long Beach.
Wade Lapp works to repair a Santa sculpture. "Just keeping it together without collapsing," he said when asked biggest challenge of working with sand.
Onlookers admire a sandcastle created during the Sandsations event in Long Beach.
Wade Lapp, 39, of Kelso, works on a sand sculpture during Sandsations in Long Beach. "It's Santa Claus in a sports car, part of the holidays at the beach postcard photo op," he said.
Onlookers admire a sand sculpture by Lisa Donze.
An audience gathers as Eric Hawley works on a sand sculpture.
Bill Dowd, of Billings, Mont., stands next to his buffalo sand sculpture. Dowd, 72, has been sculpting at Sandsations since 1991.
For artist Jim Butler, 58, of Olympia, the unique Sandsations experience and reaction from the crowd is the best part.
"Just getting out on the beach with the sun and the people," he said.
A skull and cross bones sand sculpture, pictured, took second place in the family division.
"We're number three! We're number three," chanted Team Third Place members, pictured, upon hearing they took third place in the Masters Division.
A passerby snaps a pictured of sculpture during Sandsations.
A passerby pauses to admire a sand sculpture during Sandsations.
Artist Breeyn Davis paints a the face of Brooklyn Fomin, 9, during the Sandsations event in Long Beach.
Bill Dowd, 72, of Billings, Mont., works on a buffalo sand sculpture.
A metal wire, used to deter birds, protrudes from the top of a sand sculpture.
Ed Mah works on a sand sculpture during Sandsations in Long Beach.
Erik Wilbur, 36, of Olympia, assisted the youngsters with sand castle lessons during Sandsations.
Crowds gathered along Bolstad Beach Approach to watch the the sand sculptures take shape last weekend.
LONG BEACH — All you need is sand and water — and a little bit of aardvark snot.
The multi-day summer Sandsations event delighted onlookers last week as several sand artists created one-of-a-kind sculptures, particularly along Bolstad Beach approach, where the week-long contest culminated Saturday afternoon. Among the incredible array of artwork was everything from buffalo to an ever-popular Christmas postcard scene.
"It's Santa Claus in a sports car, part of the holidays at the beach postcard photo op," said artist Wade Lapp, 39, of Kelso, working alongside his wife, Brittany. "It's cool because you're forming and expressing art out something that starts as a pile of sand."
The postcard scene alone required approximately 20 yards of sand, weighing more than 50,000 pounds.
"Each piece is roughly six yards [of sand]," Wade said.
Sand is an "imperfect and unusual medium," according artist Eric Hawley, 53, of Tacoma.
"You get collapses and have to be creative in how to remodel it," he said.
As curious onlookers walked past the sculptures, organizer and artist Bert Adams detailed a secret ingredient commonly used by sculptors as a 'wind sheen' that helps the sand stick together.
"It's water and aardvark snot, mixed to a 250-to-1 ratio," joked Adams, explaining how it all started with a Texas a sculptor lassoing an aardvark and realizing the special sticky properties secret snot.
Contest results
At 5 p.m. Saturday, the official deadline for the sculpture competition, participants gathered at the Bolstad Pavilion to hear the official results from organizers Karla Jenson and Bert Adams.
"We're number three! We're number three," chanted Team Third Place members upon hearing they took third place in the Masters Division.
"They also get the prophecy award," said Adams upon announcing the results.
