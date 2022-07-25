LONG BEACH — All you need is sand and water — and a little bit of aardvark snot.

The multi-day summer Sandsations event delighted onlookers last week as several sand artists created one-of-a-kind sculptures, particularly along Bolstad Beach approach, where the week-long contest culminated Saturday afternoon. Among the incredible array of artwork was everything from buffalo to an ever-popular Christmas postcard scene.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.