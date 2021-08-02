Many found their way to the ‘Holidays at the Beach’ sculpture, created by Albert Lucio and Bruce Peck, featuring a backdrop of evergreen trees and elves, where attendees posed for photos amid the winter-themed setting in the sand.
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The sweet smell of kettle corn wafted down Bolstad Avenue as swarms of onlookers pointed and paused for photos next to creations constructed from sand.
The 36th annual Sandsations event officially returned to Long Beach last weekend with dozens of sand sculptures adorning the peninsula.
The popular summer event was canceled in 2020 amid the covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings.
The multi-day event, held from Tuesday through Sunday, allowed spectators to watch the sculptors work their magic as they turned their respective mound of sand into themed works of art.
The event was concentrated along Bolstad Avenue, featuring several professional sand sculptures, from Snoopy to the popular local celebrity Jake The Alligator Man, with other works scattered from Ilwaco to Long Beach.
Many found their way to the ‘Holidays at the Beach’ sculpture, created by Albert Lucio and Bruce Peck, featuring a backdrop of evergreen trees and elves, where attendees posed for photos amid the winter-themed setting in the sand.
Among the sculptors were works by Jim Butler, sponsored by Lighthouse Resort; Christopher Gerber, sponsored by Long Beach Peninsula; and Richard Breaux, sponsored by Chowder Stop.
At the west end of Bolstad Avenue, toward the beach, a dedicated children’s section allowed for kids to construct their own sand castles with help from some of the masters, including Wade Lapp, participating for the seventh year.
Lapp, 38, of Kelso, helped guide several groups while also giving individual instruction on the sand sculpting art.
There was no official competition this year, but it didn’t dull the enthusiasm or effort of sculptors, organizers said. Among the best parts, according to Lapp, is the individual reaction each sculpture stirs from the audience.
“Just seeing the look on everyone’s face at the end,” he said.
