PENINSULA — Without levy funding, Ocean Beach School District would look a lot different.
The school district couldn’t pay for its buildings, staff members and programs.
On Feb. 11, 2020, voters will choose whether to renew two OBSD levies. The levies fund school programs, operations and technology.
The first is the district’s Educational Programs and Operations Levy. The second is the district’s Technology Capital Improvements and Upgrades Levy.
Voters approved the levies in 2017 and 2014 for three-year cycles. The levies will expire Dec. 31.
“The levies are an ongoing part of our lifeblood,” said OBSD Superintendent Amy Huntley. “They make up almost 20 percent of the district’s budget.”
The state doesn’t completely fund school district programs, Huntley said.
“The state funds most but not all that we call ‘basic education,’” Huntley said. “They do everything based on a per-student model, and that doesn’t fit a district our size.”
Without the levies, OBSD can’t pay for its sports programs and after-school activities. The levies also fund employee salaries, Huntley said. For example, the state funds less than half of school nurse Michelle Kemmer’s salary.
“There’s a lot of things that the state covers but it doesn’t fully fund what’s needed to have the basics covered,” Huntley said. “Then, of course, we always want more for our students; sports, activities. None of those things are covered under the state.”
The levies will last four years instead of three. OBSD’s Board of Directors decided to make the change at a Dec. 10 special meeting. The change won’t cost taxpayers more.
Levy funds will be collected starting in 2020 and ending in 2024.
“These replacement levies are ones that just keep us rolling, as opposed to something like the safety and security levy, which is a one-time project levy,” Huntley said.
Voters approved the safety and security levy in 2019. TIt funds school improvements like new fencing and security cameras.
Educational programs and operations levy
Funds from the education programs and operations levy go toward a variety of things. One-third of the district’s special education budget comes from the levy. Other funds go to classroom materials, sports, after-school programs, salaries, buildings, and transportation.
“These are very important things for the school district,” Huntley said.
OBSD used levy funds to start soccer teams at Ilwaco High School, Huntley said. OBSD also brought mental health counselors from Willapa Behavioral Health to the schools.
If approved, the levy will cost property owners about $1.30 for every $1,000 of assessed value. The tax rate is less than in previous years; in 2017, property owners paid about $2, and in 2014, about $1.87. A lower rate is possible, in part, because property values have increased.
“We want to be as conservative as possible with our money,” Huntley said. “People need more money than they get, frankly. Health insurance costs are on the rise; all of those things. We want to fund our schools but we also don’t want to overburden the taxpayer.”
The levy will bring OBSD on average about $2.9 million dollars annually, between 2020 and 2024.
Technology capital improvements and upgrades levy
Technology levy funds go toward computers, software, and other technology-related teaching tools.
“We’ve been pretty blessed to continue the technology levy over time,” Huntley said. “Without the levy, very quickly, we would become very obsolete for our students moving out into a world that’s very technologically oriented.”
Without the technology levy, the district couldn’t buy equipment, Huntley said. OBSD also couldn’t fund its technology staff members.
The levy would cost property owners about 30 cents per every $1,000 of assessed value. The 2017 tax rate was also 30 cents. In 2014, the rate was 25 cents.
The levy will generate about $647,000 annually for OBSD between 2020 and 2024.
If approved, the levy will bring OBSD in total, about $2.6 million.
