ILWACO — A long-dormant building on First Avenue in Ilwaco will soon awake as a new fish-processing facility.

The location will also include a sustainable seafood market and retail fishing rod shop, with an anticipated full-time staff of at least 15 once fully compete.

Fish-processing facility to open first

The building, located at 211 First Ave. in Ilwaco, will open in stages, with the fish-processing facility anticipated to open in March, and the two retail shops by July. “We’re focusing on the fish processing being the first step of opening. So we’ll get fish processing re-established, then the retail will follow. We’re anticipating March for cutting fish, then be completed with everything else in July,” said Tre-Fin Foods co-founder Mike Domeyer during a tour of the building.
Domeyer with blue prints

Tre-Fin Foods co-founder Mike Domeyer looks over blueprints for a new fish-processing facility, sustainable seafood market and retail fishing rod shop coming to 211 First Avenue in Ilwaco. “The key element is having fish retail to service the community and become a destination for the metro areas and more of a draw for Ilwaco and establish some light industry in the city,” he said.
Black cod dish

Black cod are a popular menu option and are a main focus of Tre-Fin Foods. Many are wild-caught in local waters.

