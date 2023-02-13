ILWACO — A long-dormant building on First Avenue in Ilwaco will soon awake as a new fish-processing facility.
The location will also include a sustainable seafood market and retail fishing rod shop, with an anticipated full-time staff of at least 15 once fully compete.
The building, located at 211 First Ave. in Ilwaco, will open in stages, with the fish-processing facility anticipated to open in March, and the two retail shops by July.
“We’re focusing on the fish processing being the first step of opening. So we’ll get fish processing re-established, then the retail will follow. We’re anticipating March for cutting fish, then be completed with everything else in July,” said Tre-Fin Foods co-founder Mike Domeyer.
The building, formerly home to a laundromat and other businesses, has been under near-constant construction since November, undergoing an extensive interior overhaul in preparation for its new role.
“This just gave us more space for the fish retail; we wanted to remain retail on the front, so it was important to keep both retail spaces open and figure out a business that complimented what we intend on being a seafood market, essentially,” Domeyer said, adding that their custom rod-building business, Tre-Fin Rods, will occupy a room adjacent to the retail seafood market, with separate fish-processing facilities in the back of the building.
Seafood market
The front market will feature fresh and frozen locally caught seafood, including live crab tanks.
“This will be a wall of frozen seafood with a six-door display,” Domeyer explained during a tour of the building.
“Then we’ll have a live crab tank in the back with a counter and some limited seating for people that are waiting. This area gave us a lot more room to do that.”
The seafood market focus will be on local, line-caught seafood, including albacore tuna, black cod, rockfish, halibut, lingcod and petrale.
“It’s locally sourced, high-quality frozen seafood. We’re not importing anything — it’s all caught and hand-cut here,” Domeyer said.
Tre-Fin Foods formerly operated at 215 Howerton Ave., roughly one-third of a mile from their new location at 211 First Ave. Their former location was approximately 650 square feet, with the new facility offering 1,700 square feet, nearly triple the space.
“Our lease also increased and it was becoming very difficult to operate there, but it served its purpose... Allowing us proof in concept of our business model in essentially, from start to finish, get locally caught fish to market,” said Domeyer, who co-founded the business in 2014 with a focus on fresh-caught tuna.
“We’ve been cutting for more than eight years over there. We were figuring out our processing, establishing our brand and facilitating the fulfillment to distribute regionally,” Domeyer said.
The process of establishing their market and expanding their business was delayed during the pandemic.
“We weathered covid. This was delayed substantially because of those steps, but finally it’s come to fruition where we can have our own brick-and-mortar location while tripling our capacity, with everything under one roof. We’re super excited,” Domeyer said.
Fish-processing facility
Changes in ownership and closures of local seafood processing facilities and retail markets, including Jesse’s Ilwaco Fish Company and Fishpeople Seafood along the Ilwaco waterfront, preceded the expansion. Domeyer is hopeful their bigger facility and seafood market will help re-kindle some of Ilwaco’s illustrious past as a prime fishing destination.
“The key element is having fish retail to service the community and become a destination for the metro areas and more of a draw for Ilwaco and establish some light industry in the city,” said Domeyer, adding that he plans to nearly double his current full-time staff, some of whom were laid off from their former fish-processing jobs during covid.
“During covid, when Jesse’s shut down, we brought on four employees that were laid off and we’ve built the team from there,” he said.
“We currently have eight full-time employees, but we’re going to add at least six more with the new space. Most of the planning was centered around the fish processing in the back. Everything behind the [front] retail space is essentially fish processing. It will have some office space and a crew break room. Everything is designed around bringing whole fish in, hand cutting and flash freezing our frozen product, and then holding it here in the additional cold storage.”
Changing catch
Domeyer and co-founder Barrett Ames have expanded beyond albacore in recent years after a couple of bad tuna seasons took their toll, with one deep-water fish rising in the wake.
“We’re a year-around operation now. We started with the tuna but now it’s black cod, rockfish, halibut, lingcod, petrale. It’s all hook-and-line caught on the ground fishery,” Domeyer said, adding that tuna catch currently accounts for approximately 40% of the business.
“The remaining 60-65% is split between six different species, most of it being sablefish/black cod. We really believe in sable and getting it back on menus and keeping it here locally, instead of exporting it as a commodity. It’s a way to make sure that fish is known locally,” Domeyer said.
Wild-caught sablefish is considered a “smart seafood choice,” according to NOAA Fisheries, a species that’s sustainably managed and responsibly harvested. The fish resemble a cod, though they are not related, and are routinely caught in depths exceeding 650 feet.
Currently, when weather permits, they’re long lining, with two vessels in operation, but Domeyer is hopeful to include more local commercial fishermen as the business ramps up their commercial processing capacity.
“We’re also purchasing fish from two other boats that are long lining and sourcing some rockfish out of Garibaldi; just trying to support and source all hook-and-line fish here to Ilwaco and process it. Most of it gets sold under our [Tre-Fin] brand,” Domeyer said.
“We’re hoping to grow and source from other hook-and-line fishermen. The whole concept is rebuilding a regionally based distribution of this local resource, and having local folks produce it.”
