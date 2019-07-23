SEAVIEW — A suspicious object discovered in Seaview on Wednesday afternoon led law enforcement to cordon off blocks from 46th to 48th at approximately 5 p.m.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion personnel were summoned to the scene as a precaution. Members of the bomb squad determined at about 9:20 p.m. that the object was a non-explosive round used for training military personnel.
The round was brought to the North Coast Antique Mall by a vendor, who was selling it for $7.50 with the description “don’t know what I am, but I am cool.”
It was unclear how the vendor originally got the object.
A marine browsing the aisles brought the object to the attention of mall owner Martin Martinez, who called the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
“We couldn’t take any chances,” Martinez said, adding that the unusual object was described as a cluster-bomb style of device by the marine.
The object was approximately eight inches tall with curled metal fins on one end.
“It doesn’t look like a grenade and wasn’t military color or heavy metal,” Martinez said. “It looked like a toy rocket.”
Roughly four hours after the initial call, the bomb squad arrived and removed the device.
“They took it and there was no explanation to us,” Martinez said.
