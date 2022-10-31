SEAVIEW — A rise in criminal activity in Seaview has residents calling to assemble a neighborhood watch.
A Zoom meeting was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, led by Seaview residents who have been alarmed by a recent rise in criminal activity in recent weeks.
“We’re all very concerned,” said Seaview resident Nansen Malin, who hosted the roughly 90-minute discussion. “The reason we’re all here today is we’ve all seen a huge uptick in crime the last six weeks.”
Most of the crime centers around breaking into cars and homes, with perpetrators sometimes robbing everything of value including freezers and pantries.
The culprits are seemingly “coming up through the dune lands,” Malin said.
Evidence of drug activity in the neighborhood has also been apparent, she said, including finding possible heroin bags on the ground.
“It’s here. We have to deal with it if we want to keep Seaview a safe and friendly place,” Malin said.
Roughly 70 people tuned in during the 90-minute online meeting, representing roughly 15% of the Seaview population.
Officials respond
Local officials, including members of Washington State Parks, Pacific County Department of Community Development, Pacific County Fire District No. 1 and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office also listened and addressed concerns from Seaview residents.
Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir said their office has received complaints regarding Seaview, including a rise in burglaries and vehicle prowls, and they’ve responded with more patrols to “put more of a presence there,” but conceded it is “a Band-aid.”
“We need to get to the root cause to address it,” he said.
Illegal camping
The discussion then turned to Seaview zoning, particularly illegal camping and the improper use of RVs.
Over the past few weeks, much concern has mounted over the RVs at the Seaview beach approach, an area off limits to overnight camping.
“You can’t have people living in an RV and putting gray water into a yard,” Malin said regarding land adjacent to the Seaview beach approach, a mix of private and state park property.
The number of RVs at the Seaview approach has fluctuated with as many as five in recent weeks, however one RV currently remains despite inhabitants receiving repeated warnings from local officials.
“There’s constraints from removing homeless from public property,” said Shawn Humphreys, Pacific County Department of Community Development director. “You can’t penalize them for [being homeless]. You can provide them a notice. We have a limited capacity to relocate people without a place to go. Writing a ticket is the maximum authority we have.”
Malin then implored why the police aren’t doing more to arrest repeat offenders, particularly when confronted with video evidence of them committing crimes, including “drug dealers” routinely caught on security and doorbell cameras.
“If we know who these people are, why can’t they be arrested?” Malin asked.
“We are arresting people if we have the evidence,” Souvenir responded.
“We’ve all seen the signs that they’re drug dealers,” Malin said.
Malin then proposed forming a group similar to a neighborhood watch, with backing from the Seaview Historical Preservation Society (SHiPS), a non-profit dedicated to preserving and promoting the seaside community. Further details of the group will determined in the coming weeks.
“It’s not going to be a vigilante group — it’s to help the community feel safe,” Malin said. “We’ve got to support one another. It takes a village."
