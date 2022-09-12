Four fire departments and nine apparatus got a Seaview fire under control by around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and were preparing to turn the scene over to law enforcement at about 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported in a modular home fire Thursday night, Sept. 8, in Seaview. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A firefighters douses the flames at a modular home fire in Seaview last week.
A fireman works to fight back flames during a modular home fire last week in Seaview.
Bystanders look on during a modular home fire in Seaview last week. The modular home had been the scene of suspicious activity for some time, according to neighbors.
An oven was the only discernible remains following a modular home fire last week in Seaview.
A firefighters shuts off the water after battling a modular home fire last week in Seaview.
Smoke billows from smoldering debris following a modular home fire last Thursday in Seaview.
SEAVIEW — A modular home that was already in the process of being demolished in the vicinity of 37th and L Place in Seaview was consumed by fire Thursday night, Sept. 8.
Circumstances surrounding the fire remain mysterious, with a report of a possible gunshot or firework-like ‘boom’ in the area immediately before the fire was reported.
Four fire departments and nine apparatus got the fire under control by around 8:30 p.m. and were preparing to turn the scene over to law enforcement at about 9 p.m. No injuries were reported. This was the second structure fire of the night on the peninsula and the third of a busy weekend. The Barbe-Queen restaurant in Ocean Park suffered damage from a fire.
Regarding the Seaview fire, Tammy Dowd, 64, a retired preschool teacher who rents nearby, said “I was sitting in my living room watching TV when I heard a boom.”
“I thought it was a firework, so I didn’t get up. About 10 minutes later someone was pounding on my door and said ‘Do you know the house next door is on fire?’”
A joint effort from four local fire departments was able to spare adjacent properties from significant damage.
“It scorched the fence, outside siding and part of the attic. But I’m very grateful. They did a good job controlling it because at one point it looked like flames were going to roll up on the roof and everything would have been gone,” Dowd said.
Scene of suspicious activity
The modular home had been the scene of suspicious activity for some time, according to neighbors. The fire will hopefully close a chapter on a property that has plagued the Seaview neighborhood for years, residents said.
Disturbances associated with the troubled property, including random loud noises, alleged drug deals and people “creating commotion at all hours,” raised alarm from neighbors like Dowd, who voiced their concerns to local police.
“People were coming in and out. I never felt safe. It blew my mind because this is such a nice neighborhood. Some people have been dealing with this a lot longer. It was just a garbage pit out there. They had been coming back until the night before last. Finally, it’s over,” Dowd said.
