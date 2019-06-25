SEAVIEW — Seaview residents are raising concerns about the possibility of Seaview being annexed into Long Beach.
The Seaview Historical Preservation Society will host a meeting about the issue at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street SE.
During the meeting, attendees will meet with local officials to discuss annexation.
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson started exploring the possibility of annexing Seaview after reviewing Long Beach’s growth management plan.
Glasson said the conversation between the two towns is to explore if annexation would benefit Seaview and Long Beach.
“The goal is to come together, look at the positives, and see if they outweigh the negatives,” Glasson said.
Since the Chinook Observer’s May 7 article about the annexation conversation, dozens of Seaview residents have sent in letters to the editor and posted on social media that they aren’t in favor of annexation.
“We’re still holding the meeting because we need to discuss facts,” said SHiPS president Nansen Malin. “To the best of our ability, we’re going to hold an adult conversation on what would happen.”
Questioning advantages
“There’s literally not one Seaview resident in favor of annexation,” said Seaview resident Susie Dawson. “Basically, we don’t see any advantages.”
Dawson hopes the upcoming meeting will bring along the conclusion to stop considering annexation altogether.
“Don’t try to fix what isn’t broken,” Dawson said. “We just want to keep the community as it is.”
Dawson said one of her neighbors, who lives part-time in Houston, is flying up north to attend the meeting.
Concerns raised by Seaview residents include possible dune development, losing Fire District #1, switching services, and seeing more vacation rentals. Another major concern of residents and business owners is getting higher and more taxes.
“The more people hear, the more they want to just let it be,” Dawson said.
Switching services?
“Our number one concern is Fire District #1 and Medix,” Malin said. “People are very worried and they should be.”
Switching emergency services from Fire District #1 to Medix could result in higher bills for Seaview residents, Malin said. Medix, based in Warrenton, provides ambulance service to Long Beach under contract.
Other possible changes could include utilities, law enforcement, government representation and government access.
Higher taxes?
North Jetty Brewing co-owner Erik Svendsen said his biggest concern about annexation is increasing taxes for the business and higher sales tax rates for customers.
“I’m generally against annexation,” Svendsen said. “No one’s come up with a compelling reason why we should change.”
Svendsen said he’s had no problems working with the county on his business.
Gathering facts
Local Seaview residents, property owners and businesses are invited to attend the June 29 meeting. Representatives for Pacific County, Fire District #1 and the City of Long Beach will be at the meeting to answer questions.
“People need to show up to get accurate facts and tell Long Beach and county government how they feel,” Malin said. “I want people to get their truths.”
Malin said she hasn’t heard from any Seaview residents willing to speak in favor of annexation at the meeting.
“People who were interested changed their mind,” Malin said.
Not the first time
The annexation conversation isn’t the first of its kind. Seaview and Long Beach residents last publicly considered annexation in 2006.
“Nothing’s changed. Seaview feels the same,” Malin said.
Seaview resident Bruce Peterson agrees.
“Why is this happening in the first place? I’ve never thought anything needed fixing in Seaview,” Peterson said. “Everyone I know is content.”
Peterson said he’s concerned annexation would “fundamentally change the character of Seaview over time.”
“There’s a reason realtors say Seaview is one of the most sought-after for homes on the Peninsula,” Peterson said. “Seaview has unique character. I’d hate to see that character dissipate.”
Peterson said he’s trying to keep an open mind for Saturday’s meeting. Like many Seaview residents, his goal is to learn the facts surrounding annexation.
“We’re all neighbors and most of us are friends,” Peterson said. “I think the meeting will be in that spirit.”
