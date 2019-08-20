ILWACO — Herbal notes of lavender hung in the summer air as a woman wearing a diamond tiara and a harem dress rhythmically shook and shimmied her hips under the afternoon sun.
More than 30 dancers performed during the 8th annual Belly Dance Festival held Aug. 17 and 18 at the Painted Lady Lavender Farm in Ilwaco. It featured improvisational, tribal, individual and group belly dancers.
The weekend event included belly dancing workshops and classes featuring prominent performers from around the Pacific Northwest.
