There will be some new faces inside Sid’s Market with the transition to new ownership. Pictured left to right are Darris McDaniel, owner; Kaitlynn O’Neil, store director; Alesha McDaniel, CEO; Garet Russo, general manager and daughter Lilly Russo on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Sid’s Market in Seaview. The market will retain the name but will be undergoing several changes inside over the coming weeks.