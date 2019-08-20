SKAMOKAWA — Walking into 111th annual Wahkiakum County Fair was akin to walking back in time.
Missing were the trappings of many “modern” fairs. Instead, this fair celebrates the lives and lifestyles of its community.
Filled with animals, games and competitions, the fair was small — but only in physical size.
This week, the Pacific County Fair in Menlo takes center stage. See Page A3 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.