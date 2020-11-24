LONG BEACH — Hundreds of hot meals were handed during a free drive-thru community soup feed hosted by The Chowder Stop in Long Beach last week.
On Thursday, Nov. 19 a host of volunteers gave out nearly 300 hot meals, including more than 60 gallons of soup, according to The Chowder Stop owner Casey Barella.
Cranberry gobbler turkey sandwiches, turkey chili, clam chowder, stuffing, scalloped potatoes and corn bread were among the offerings distributed in white paper bags.
“We wanted to give the community a nice Thanksgiving meal then everything got shut down, but people still need to eat (during the shutdown),” Barella said.
Several local businesses and organizations, including the Long Beach Merchants Association and Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937, donated to help make the soup feed a success by lending their time and resources. Dessert included pumpkin squares donated from Dylan’s Cottage Bakery and drinks from Hungry Harbor and Green Planet Carpet Cleaning.
Money donated during the free meal was then used to purchase a literal truckload of food, including dozens of Thanksgiving turkeys with all the trimmings, which were then donated to local food banks ahead of the holiday.
“It’s all for community,” Barella said.
“We love this place.”
