South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings are normally held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
May 12
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Christina Ann Davis; reduced to $100.
Mitigation hearing — Parking without displaying the pass, Sandra Donato; continued to 7/14.
Mitigation hearing — Failure to stop at intersection/stop sign, David Henry Gretzner; reduced to $100.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (40 or under), operating motor vehicle without insurance, Max Wesley Huddleston; continued to 7/14.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), NVOL with identification, Ashley Koren Schuster; continued to 7/14.
Contested hearing — Follow vehicle too closely, Jonathan Michael Fleming; continued to 6/30.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), Grace Elizabeth Guntle; continued to 6/30.
Contested hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (40 or under), Mitchell A. Jensen; continued to 6/30.
May 13
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Matthew Alan Arnold; continued to 5/18, B/W $5,000.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Bruce Edward Busse; continued to 6/10.
Review hearing — DUI, Lea Marie Osborn; reduced to reckless driving.
Arraignment — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, Tennile Simpson; pd appt., released to appear on 6/10.
Arraignment — Domestic violence fourth-degree assault, Enrique Benavidez; pd appt., released to appear on 6/10.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Mark Allan Bailey; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Foreign protection order violation, DWLS 2nd-degree, Dmitriy Danil Bogatko; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, reckless driving, Juan Pablo Duran Rivera; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Douglas William Fortune; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Maxine Lenore Giebelstein; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ronald K. Hobbs; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Timothy Peter Lane; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Ericka Sue Lent; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Christopher Thomas Leonard; send to collection.
Judge’s review — DUI, Phillip John Lindsley; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Michiko Rosemary McBride; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Unlawful issuance of bank checks, Michael D. Powers; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Curtis Leroy Russell; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — Marijuana possession equal to/less than 40 grams, Donald Earl Storms Jr.; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, James Rae Turner; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Jose Manuel L. Valdovinos; re-issue warrant.
Pre-trial — Reckless driving, Juan Manuel Albelo Sebastian; guilty, two years probation, 364/363.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Vincent Corey Branch; in compliance, no action taken.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Kelly Lynn Caldwell; continued to 5/27.
Sentence compliance — Negligent driving 1st-degree, Barry Alan Lynch; continued to 7/8.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, David Stephen Majka; nine days in jail imposed.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Bradley Wayne Montgomery; continued to 6/10.
Bench warrant — DWLS 3rd-degree, use/possess loaded firearm in vehicle, David William Nichols Jr.; guilty, 90/90 each charge, $900 total.
Pre-trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Gregory Howard Overbay; continued to 9/16.
Pre-trial — Possess stolen property 3rd-degree, Kenneth Earl Voyles; continued to 6/10.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; continued to 6/10.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Renee V. Williams Nesbitt; continued to 6/17, JT 8/13.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Renee V. Williams Nesbitt; continued to 6/17, JT 8/13.
Arraignment — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Hailey Yvonne Bundy; pd appt., PT 6/17, JT 7/16.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, two counts of operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Brian James Endecott; pd appt., PT 6/17, JT 7/23.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Russell Allen Hamilton; pd appt., PT 6/17, JT 7/30.
Arraignment — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Colby Justin Mackley; DFTA.
Arraignment — NVOL without identification, Korey M. Olson; DFTA.
Arraignment — DUI, Christopher Lee Otterbein; pd appt., PT 6/10, JT 7/16.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Stacy Raeann Wirkkala; send notice 6/8.
Arraignment — Two counts of assault 4th-degree, Michael Lee Younger; pd appt., PT 6/17, JT 7/23.
Contested hearing — Critical areas violation, Port of Peninsula; continued to 7/15.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
