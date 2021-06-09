South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
June 2
Review Hearing — Reckless driving, David Stephen Majka; continue 6/16.
Pre-Trial — Theft 3, Anthony Carlin McCollum; DFTA, warrant review 6/30.
Pre-Trial — Assault 4th-degree, Timothy Lee Pinkley; PT 6/23.
Pre-Trial — DUI, DWLS 3rd-degree, Kirk William Roberts; Guilty, 364/361, 5 year probation, fine $1,234, DWLS 3rd-degree dismissed.
Review Hearing — Littering/ dumping solid waste, Kourtney M. Scott; DFTA, warrant $500.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 2nd-degree, Lynnel Joy Sorensen; DFTA continue 6/23.
Sentence Compliance — DUI, Lynnel Joy Sorenson; DFTA continue 6/23.
Arraignment — DWLS 1st-degree, Donald Paul Staugaard; DFTA warrant $3,000.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 1st-degree, Donald Paul Staugaard; DFTA warrant $3,000.
Review Hearing — Fail to renew expired registration, turn signal lamp violation; Donald Paul Staugaard; committed.
Review Hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Frank E Brumitt; DFTA, warrant 2,000.
Arraignment — DUI, Peter Michael Maglio; DFTA warrant $5,000.
Arraignment — DUI, Michelle Kimberly Marble; PT 6/30, JT 8/19.
Review Hearing — Driving with wheels off roadway; Michelle Kimberly Marble; review 6/30.
Arraignment — No valid operating license without identification, Gregory M. Mcleod; DFTA warrant review 6/30.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dallas Clyde Smart; continue 6/9.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, William Charles Whiteside; DFTA warrant $1,000.
Contested Hearing — Public nuisance, Richard Lee Brown Jr.; dismissed.
June 9
Review Hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Seth Michael Borton; Guilty 90/90, amended to disorderly conduct.
Review Hearing — Public nuisance, public nuisance, Teresa Sue Cunningham; continue 9/15.
Review Hearing — Zoning violation, public nuisance, Teresa Sue Cunningham; continue 9/15.
Bench Warrant Hearing — Operating vehicle without ignition interlock, DUI, Scotty Lee Goldade; 7/7.
Bench Warrant Hearing — DWLS 2nd-degree, Christopher David Hanson; no action.
Pre-Trial — Fail to transfer title with in 45 days, Autumn Marie Baker; PT 7/7, JT 8/26.
Pre-Trial — Fail to transfer title with in 45 days; Jeremy Gene Cox; PT 6/23, JT 8/12.
Pre-Trial — DUI, Joan S. Dickinson; PT 7/7, JT 8/26.
Pre-Trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, fail to transfer title with in 45 days, Joseph Raitano; review 6/23.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; continue 6/23.
Second Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Jacquilynn Lee Nora Campos; continue 6/23.
Arraignment — Trip permit violation- usage, Richard Louis Donnelly; DFTA, warrant review 6/23.
Second Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, operating vehicle without ignition interlock, Ashley Rose Gumbel; PT 7/7, JT 8/26.
Review Hearing — Fail to renew expired registration, operating vehicle without insurance, Ashley Rose Gumbel; review 7/7.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Dallas Clyde Smart; PR 7/7, JT 8/26.
Arraignment — No valid operating license without identification, Michael Wayne Truitt; DFTA, warrant review 6/23.
Arraignment — Recreational fish rule 2nd no license/catch card, Edwin R Van Osdol; DFTA warrant $500.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 26 mph over limit, no motorcycle endorsement, Operating vehicle without insurance, Adrian Roland Gibson; continue 6/30.
Contested Hearing — Speeding 30 mph over limit, Iris Wing-Yan Kwong; continue 6/30.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
