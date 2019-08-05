PACIFIC COUNTY — Interested in joining local government?
The Pacific County Auditor’s Office will host a special filing period Aug. 12 to 14. During the period, residents can file to run for numerous local government positions.
Candidates will be listed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. The open offices didn’t draw any candidates before the county’s regular filing period deadline, May 15.
South county positions available include two Ilwaco City Council seats, and one director position for Naselle School District. New councilors will replace former councilor Jared Oakes and councilor Kenneth Sprague. The school board director will replace Nick Nikkila.
North county positions available include one commissioner position for Nemah’s Pacific County Fire District No. 7, and one commissioner position for South Bend’s Pacific County Fire District. No. 8. The Nemah commissioner will replace Commissioner Nancy Robinson. The South Bend commissioner will fill a vacancy.
Filing instructions can be found starting Aug. 12 at https://wei.sos.wa.gov/county/pacific/en/elections/pages/default.aspx. Filings will be accepted online, by mail, and in person at the auditor’s office, 300 Memorial Drive in South Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.