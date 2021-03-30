PACIFIC COUNTY — There were spots of sunshine but bouts of rain and brisk wind as the first seven days of spring came and went in Southwest Washington, where peninsula precipitation is running nearly 8 inches ahead of 2020.
After a tumultuous 2020 racked by covid-19, 2021 is showing signs that a strong rebound could be in store for Pacific County.
Warmer weather and longer days are evident with daffodils blooming and buds blossoming on tree branches along local trails.
Local streets and beach approaches are beginning to get busier with travelers and tourists. In contrast with last March and April as nationwide safety protocols were curbing travel, local attractions are bustling with activity. Last Friday afternoon, motorhomes and campers were lined up into State Route 100 waiting to complete registering for spaces in Cape Disappointment State Park.
Meanwhile, boatyards and marinas are filling up with commercial and recreational fishermen gearing up for the upcoming season, many of whom are especially optimistic about the exceptionally strong Columbia River hatchery coho forecast.
