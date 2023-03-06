The latest 2022 ez1095 ACA software is available to send correction forms for 1095 C, 1094 C, 1095 B & 1094 B at no additional cost. Test drive the 30 day no cost or obligation trial at halfpricesoft.com.

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Employers, HR and tax professionals that need to file correction 1095 forms should consider the newest 2022 ez1095 software from Halfpricesoft.com. ez1095 can print form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B. It has also been approved by the IRS to generate the efile documents that customers can upload to the IRS for ACA form electronic filing. Overall, processing 1095 and 1094 form corrections in-house can provide organizations with greater control, flexibility, and cost savings, while also ensuring that sensitive employee information is secure and compliant with applicable regulations.

