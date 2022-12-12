Not only does 120VC Founder Jason Scott want to give away his secret to 22 years of successfully leading transformational projects for Fortune 500 companies, he wants to train them how to use it.

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Scott and his project and change management consultancy, 120VC, are recognized as the experts in transformational leadership that gets sh*t done (GSD).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.