SEATTLE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — 19.9% of successful offers submitted by Redfin agents in select major U.S. markets waived the inspection contingency in June, compared with just 13.2% during the same month in 2019, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Winning offers waived the appraisal contingency at a similar rate—20.6%—up from 17.4% in June of the prior year and representing the largest share since at least 2018, when Redfin began tracking this data.
Waiving these contingencies is a common strategy homebuyers use to make their offers more competitive by assuring the seller that the deal will close without unforeseen hiccups and negotiations. The inspection contingency allows the buyer to cancel a purchase or request repairs if they find an issue during the inspection period. The appraisal contingency allows the buyer to cancel a deal or renegotiate the price if the appraisal comes back lower than a specified amount. In the event that a buyer waives the appraisal contingency and the appraisal comes in low, the buyer must have enough cash to cover the difference between the appraised value and offer price. These stipulations are built into standard home purchase agreements as protections for the buyer, so waiving them can put the buyer at risk.
Bidding wars have been on the rise in recent months, with more than half (53.7%) of Redfin offers facing competition in June, up from 51.8% in May and 44.4% in April. Record-low mortgage rates, which fell below 3% for the first time in history this month, are driving strong homebuyer demand amid a severe shortage of homes on the market. Active listings—the count of all homes that were for sale at any time during a given month—dropped 20.7% year over year in June, the 10th-straight month of declines.
"I put a house on the market the other day and within about 24 hours I already had 42 showings booked," said Lindsay Katz, a Redfin agent in Los Angeles.
Katz recently sold a home, listed at $685,000, to a buyer who beat out the 11 other bidders by waiving the appraisal and inspection contingencies, and agreeing to get their loan approved in 10 days. The standard in California is 21 days.
"The $770,000 winning offer wasn't even the highest bid," Katz said. "We could've gotten another $30,000 for the house, but we opted to take the safe bet over the highest offer because there was so much uncertainty due to the pandemic."
The share of offers that waived inspection contingencies dropped to 15% in April from 23.1% in March, with the share of offers waiving appraisal contingencies seeing a similar decline. This is likely because buyers were seeking out flexible arrangements due to the uncertainty caused by stay-at-home orders, according to Redfin lead economist Taylor Marr. With these restrictions now lifted in most states, the share of successful offers waiving these contingencies has rebounded.
Waiving contingencies isn't the only way buyers can make their offers more competitive. About 20% of Redfin agents say that having a buyer write a personal letter to a seller has helped them win a bidding war, according to a July survey of nearly 400 agents. A similar share said that a good relationship with the listing agent came in handy, while 8% mentioned so-called rent-back agreements, in which the buyer rents the house back to the seller after closing—sometimes without charging any rent at all—so the seller has ample time to find their next home.
Some buyers are devising rather unorthodox strategies to win bidding wars. Ken Wile, a Redfin agent in Westchester, NY, recently sold a home to a family that offered to adopt the sellers' chickens, beating out five other offers. The $540,000 winning offer was the highest bid, at $11,000 over the asking price.
"The market was totally dead during the first two weeks of March, but since mid-April, the phone has been ringing off the hook," Wile said. "Now everyone is prepared for a bidding war."
To read the full report, including charts, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/waiving-inspection-contingency-wins-bidding-wars.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered residential real estate company, including brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. In a commission-driven industry, our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.
For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.