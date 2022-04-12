Buyers Looking to Purchase a Ford Vehicle Can Visit Bickford Motors to Buy the 2022 Ford Bronco
SNOHOMISH, Wash., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Motors serves consumers in the Snohomish region of Washington, and the 2022 Ford Bronco is presently available for purchase. The 2022 Ford Bronco comes with a seven-speed manual gearbox that gets 16 MPG in the city and 17 MPG on the interstate. The 2022 Ford Bronco has a grey grille, automatic high beams, 17-inch machined carbonized aluminum wheels with grey paint, a removable rear window, fully galvanized steel panels, rear cargo access, power heated side mirrors, and a black rear step bumper with two tow hooks, as well as a removable rear window, fully galvanized steel panels, rear cargo access, power heated side mirrors, and a black rear step bumper with two tow hooks.
A 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 (STD) engine with engine auto stop and start, electric power-assisted steering, auto-locking hubs, off-road suspension, and a stainless-steel exhaust, transmission with driver-selectable mode, HD shock absorbers, and multi-link rear suspension with coil spring are among the features of the four-door vehicle.
Customers interested in the 2022 Ford Bronco should visit Bickford Motors' website at https://www.bickford.net to schedule a test drive. Customers may also visit the dealership, which is located at 3100 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish, Washington 98290, or phone (866) 489-3673.
