Awards program highlights innovations in satellite mobile connectivity along with a keynote address from European Space Agency's Antonio Franchi who presented, "Next Decade Mobile Connectivity – Where Satellite and Cellular Converge."

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a global not-for-profit organization focused on amplifying the voice of satellite mobile services users and innovators, today honored innovations from some of the industry's leading solutions providers. European Space Agency Head of the 5G and 6G Strategic Program, Antonio Franchi, presented "Next Decade Mobile Connectivity – Where Satellite and Cellular Converge", during annual awards luncheon. Pacôme Révillon, Chief Executive Officer for Euroconsult, announced the award-winning innovations.

