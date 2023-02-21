Online registration open for world's preeminent women's leadership conference.

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons University and the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership invite leaders throughout the U.S. and the world to attend the 44th Simmons Leadership Conference on March 14, 2023. In-person seats are sold out. However, online seats remain for the hybrid event, a powerful opportunity to be inspired, hear the wisdom of world-class women leaders, build leadership skills, and network with experts from around the globe.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.