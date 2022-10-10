A moment from "Diiyeghan naii Taii Tr’eedaa (We Will Walk the Trail of our Ancestors)" by Princess Daazhraii Johnson and Alisha Carlson (Gwich’in), one of the seven Indigenous-made short films in Season One of Reciprocity Project.

 By Nia Tero

Following an award-winning film festival run, season one of Reciprocity Project is now streaming for free on Reciprocity.org and REI's YouTube Channel 

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique series of original films made by Indigenous creators on their homelands is now free for all to watch. These seven short films make up the first season of Reciprocity Project, which answers the question: "What does 'reciprocity' mean to your community?" In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, the films are free to stream starting today at reciprocity.org and on REI's YouTube channel. Reciprocity Project is a collaboration between Nia Tero and Upstander Project in association with REI Co-op Studios.

