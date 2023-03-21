Real Estate Agent Bid

Real Estate Agent Bid

 By Real Estate Agent Bid

Connecting home buyers and home sellers with top-rated real estate agents through competitive patent-pending Commission Refund Auctions

SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Agent Bid, Inc. announced the launch of its first-to-market real estate digital platform, which went live on March 1, 2023. RealEstateAgentBid.com ("the platform") was founded by Chad Link, who has over 17 years of real estate experience selling homes and training real estate agents as a brokerage owner and Designated Broker. This platform is designed to connect home buyers and home sellers with top-rated real estate agents utilizing competitive Commission Refund Auctions. The platform's Commission Refund Auctions uniquely allow home buyers and home sellers to share in the commissions, which are earned by the agents who represent them. Current Big-Tech marketplaces do not share the exorbitant fees they collect from real estate agents with the home buyers and home sellers they have referred. Additionally, this platform allows real estate agents to build their businesses by accessing a consistent source of potential new clients.

