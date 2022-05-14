Elite Dental Group uses a variety of solutions to make the patient feel at home. This includes the use of pharmacological and therapeutic interventions, spatial reconfiguration of the clinic for an atmospheric ambience, the use of VR goggles, music and aromatherapy, and even ASMR pre-clinical visits.
SINGAPORE, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --For many, the fear of visiting their dentist can be debilitating. People who are afraid of visiting the dentist can end up delaying treatment until the condition has turned critical.
Here to change the negative perception of patients towards dentists and focus on the management of dental anxiety is Dr Gerald Tan, founder of Elite Dental Group Singapore. Elite Dental Group prides itself on having trained and certified doctors and staff in the management of dental anxiety.
Since its inception in 2013, Dr Gerald Tan, a dental surgeon who has a special interest in dental surgery and dental implants, came to the realization that most patients who entered his clinic had varying degrees of dental anxiety. Some of these anxiety cases stemmed from childhood trauma or PTSD from traumatizing and painful dental experiences.
A recent survey commissioned by the Singapore Dental Association (SDC) and the Singapore Dental Health Foundation (SDHF) showed that only 4 in 10 Singaporeans had regular dental check-ups. Among the reasons given for irregular dental visits is bad childhood experiences. 12 percent of respondents said that they were afraid of the pain they might encounter.
Debilitating anxiety causes avoidance of dentistry altogether, resulting in worsening dental conditions. This can lead to emergencies and more complex treatments, which in turn fuels the underlying dental anxiety. This is known as the vicious cycle of dental anxiety.
With a dental career spanning more than two decades, Dr Gerald Tan has seen a fair share of patients who have broken down in front of him from dental anxiety.
He believes that more can be done to render support and emotional assistance from medical practitioners to these patients - starting from the equipping of both dental surgeons and staff with the soft skills necessary to manage patients who suffer from every degree of dental anxiety.
With years of experience & training working with dental pain and anxiety, the Elite Dental Group team is placed in the shoes of their patients. This helps them understand the reason for dental anxiety, the effects and impact of anxiety on a person and how to effectively recognise the symptoms.
Today, Elite Dental Group uses a variety of solutions to make the patient feel at home. This includes the use of pharmacological and therapeutic interventions, spatial reconfiguration of the clinic for an atmospheric ambience, the use of VR goggles, music and aromatherapy, and even ASMR pre-clinical visits.
