A Learning Lifeline: Gemiini Systems, a Complete Telehealth/Distance Learning Program for Special Education, Is Offering Its Program at No Cost to Schools During the COVID-19 Crisis

Developed by a team of professionals and parents of children with special needs, the company offers a unique learning program, including fully customized video modeling sessions and tools that are evidence-based and clinically proven to effectively teach crucial speech, language, reading, social, and life skills