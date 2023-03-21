SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anahata Graceland, the passionate visionary behind Royal Frenchel Bulldogs, has cultivated a breed that has not only captured the hearts of dog enthusiasts worldwide but also created a lasting impact on the lives of those fortunate enough to call themselves Royal Frenchel owners. As the original breeder of this remarkable crossbreed, Graceland's dedication to the well-being and companionship of these dogs has led to the creation of a thriving community and a breed that is cherished for its exceptional health and heartwarming disposition.

Royal Frenchel Bulldogs were born out of Graceland's desire to unite and improve the best qualities of primarily two beloved breeds, the French Bulldog and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Through meticulous breeding practices, Graceland developed a breed that marries the charm and appeal of its predecessors while achieving superior health and longevity.

