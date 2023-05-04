ZUG, Switzerland, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB091, a novel drug candidate developed by Cancer Research and Biotechnology AG (CRB), has shown significant promise in reducing cancer cell proliferation in difficult-to-treat cancers such as colorectal and triple-negative breast cancers. The preclinical studies conducted by an independent research laboratory in the UK demonstrated a significant reduction in human cancer cell proliferation in vitro, with a synergistic effect between the product's single ingredients.
A novel treatment CRB091 effectively reduces cancer cell proliferation in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)
- By Cancer Research and Biotechnology Ltd
