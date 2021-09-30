SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drama Island Nation is adapted from actual events in the 1990s. After the first season was released in early 2020 and received six million views, Island Nation 2 will expand the reach to overseas audiences by dropping ten episodes on October 1st, 2021.
The story presents a fictionalized account of Taiwan from 1995-1996 amidst Taiwan's arrival at its first-ever direct presidential election, featuring political infighting, rise of criminal elements in politics, and soldiers fighting for their lives under the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis. They all represent Taiwan's spirit of "One island, one destiny."
"Taiwan is not the center of the world, but Taiwan is constantly involved in the world and its battle for hegemony." Wang Yi-xin, producer of Island Nation 2, explains how the story ties in with U.S audiences. "This season focuses on the relationship between the United States, China, Japan and Taiwan. Even if you don't know the historical background, the plot involving military life, romance and gangster-turned-politician will leave you wanting to learn more."
Island Nation not only highlights true incidents in the 1990s, but it's also the first drama that features more than thirty cameos in the show. The production invited everyone from legislators from opposing parties to descendants of massacre, setting a record for the largest guest appearance in Taiwan TV history.
Island Nation will air in America continent and Europe using Asiania platform, an Asian event streaming startup that aims to promote Asian content. We proudly invite you to be a part of this historic event as Taiwan's first political drama is released to the world.
- Island Nation Season 1 aired in 2020; Season 2 will air on October 1st, 2021.
- Island Nation 2 has a total of 10 episodes.
- Producers: Wang Yi-xin and Xiong Jui-shan
- Starring: Lu Si-ming (Johnny Lu), Fan Chen-fei, Yang Lie
- Island Nation 2 is an autonomous story, no need to watch the first season prior to Season 2
- English subtitles available.
- Asiania is Island Nation's official overseas streaming partner in America Continent and Europe.
- Watch Island Nation 2：https://in.asiania.me/
- Trailer: https://fb.watch/8h58H__EqW/
Asiania is an event streaming platform that promotes arts and entertainment from Asia. We believe that bridging cross-cultural groups through arts and entertainment nurtures the possibilities of enhancing communication and collaboration.
