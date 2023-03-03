OLYMPIA — Reproductive health care services including abortion and gender affirming treatment would be protected in Washington state under a bill recently by the House with a 59-38.

The legislation, House Bill 1469, was sponsored by Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island. Hansen said it establishes the state’s right to protect the insurance coverage of protected healthcare services, regardless of a person’s location when receiving those services.

The Washington State Journal is a nonprofit news website funded by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation, which is supported by the Chinook Observer.

