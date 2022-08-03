(PRNewsfoto/Accelalpha)

(PRNewsfoto/Accelalpha)

 By Accelalpha, Frontera

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelalpha announced today that it has completed its strategic merger with Frontera Consulting. The merger expands the reach of both firms' complementary Oracle Cloud consulting offerings, while broadening their solution delivery capability and industry expertise to provide more extensive solutions to our customers.

