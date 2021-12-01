BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccountingEdu.org has announced the release of a resource "22 Best Tips and Tricks for Studying for the CPA Exam." This guide provides helpful ideas for students on how to best study for the CPA exam.
When studying for the CPA exam, it's best to create a study schedule and do practice tests in test-like conditions. When students encounter accounting topics that they need extra practice on or don't quite fully understand the concept, these topics should be written down in a journal so they can be reviewed again at a later time.
"Many students make the mistake of memorizing a bunch of terms and definitions without actually understanding what they mean," according to AccountingEdu.org. If students don't understand the accounting concepts, passing the CPA exam will be a much harder task to accomplish. Even if a student thinks they will pass the CPA exam with few difficulties, it's ideal to start studying well in advance of the test date.
To learn more tips and tricks on how to best study for the CPA exam, please visit here.
AccountingEdu.org was created based on the idea that aspiring CPAs and other accounting professionals need a comprehensive resource that makes the world of accounting and finance understandable and accessible. AccountingEdu.org was developed in collaboration with CPAs and other accounting professionals to be a truly useful tool that would serve both aspiring accountants and seasoned professionals alike. The site takes a broad approach to careers in accounting and finance to give young readers a chance to freely explore career paths and job options.
