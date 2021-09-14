BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccountingEdu.org has announced the release of a resource "Everything You Need to Know About Getting Your Master's Degree." This guide examines the undergraduate requirements for a Master of Accountancy (MAcc), the scope of a master's program, helpful courses in MAcc programs, post degree licensing, and career paths with a MAcc.
When looking at different MAcc programs, it's best to consider the various requirements. Depending on the program, the required undergraduate GPA and GMAT or GRE scores might differ. Most programs average between 30-36 hours, and courses cover accounting core practices including taxation, cost analysis, and auditing. Receiving a MAcc will bring additional educational opportunities to recipients including becoming a licensed CPA.
Having a MAcc provides benefits to recipients including learning more about their trade and enhanced career opportunities. According to AccountingEdu.org, "For those who pursue and successfully complete a master's degree program in accountancy, a wide variety of career options are available that heavily lean on this type of knowledge and experience."
AccountingEdu.org was created based on the idea that aspiring CPAs and other accounting professionals need a comprehensive resource that makes the world of accounting and finance understandable and accessible. AccountingEDU.org was developed in collaboration with CPAs and other accounting professionals to be a truly useful tool that would serve both aspiring accountants and seasoned professionals alike. The site takes a broad approach to careers in accounting and finance to give young readers a chance to freely explore career paths and job options.
